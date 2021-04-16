Albertville man charged with domestic violence

Eric Ledford (Photo courtesy Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – An Albertville man has been charged with domestic violence after an incident on Friday, April 9.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Hustleville Road.

Deputies reported Eric William Ledford forced the victim to drive him away from the scene and when they arrived at the call, they passed the vehicle Ledford and the victim were fleeing in.

The victim attempted to alert deputies that she needed help, at which point Ledford began hitting her in the face.

He then jumped out of the vehicle and was later arrested.

Ledford was booked into the Marshall County Jail and charged with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation. He was being held on a $30,000 bond.

