FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville man is facing a drug trafficking charge after postal inspectors seized what they call a “suspicious package” on Friday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the narcotics unit, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s regional narcotics task force and U.S. postal inspectors, located the package after an investigation in the Kilpatrick community on March 18.

(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say they got a search warrant for a home on County Road 479 in Kilpatrick, where they located more than two pounds of marijuana, 400 grams of THC vape cartridges, and a firearm.

29-year-old Juan Miquel Juan was arrested and charged with trafficking in any illegal drug (marijuana). He was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.