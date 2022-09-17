FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – Deputies with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) arrested a man after a car chase on County Road 51.

According to Sheriff Nick Weldon, a resident called about a man in the process of a burglary. The man, identified as John E. Oliver, 53, of Albertville, had entered an outbuilding and was putting the items into the victim’s car.

Oliver fled the scene with the stolen property and the stolen vehicle. A short pursuit followed, and deputies were able to pull a pit maneuver on County Road 51, just outside of Collinsville.

Oliver was taken into custody and charged with DUI-controlled substance, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, second-degree promoting prison contraband, attempt to elude police, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and possession of burglary tools.

He is being held at DeKalb County Detention Center on a bond of $20,000.