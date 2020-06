Low angle side view of car driving fast at sunset with motion speed effect .

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Friday, The Marshall County Probate Office announced reopening plans for one of the license plate offices in the county.

The Probate Office said the Albertville tag office will reopen Tuesday, June 16.

However, hours will be modified and the office will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.