ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — North Alabama will see some plunging temperatures over the next few days. However, the arrival of winter weather, may not be welcomed by people struggling with housing or heat.

The Albertville Public Library hopes to offer people some relief from the cold temps. The library is one of a few locations in Marshall County designated as an official warming center.

“We are open 8:30 to 5:30 [Monday-Friday] and we are on the official EMA list as a warming center in Marshall County,” said Reagan Deason, the Library Director for the Albertville Public Library. The library is also open on Saturday’s from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Deason said anyone is welcome to come during regular business hours to warm up.

“We are open to all people, and just want to give you space so you can put your feet up, take a break from the elements,” she added.

Seating at the Albertville Public Library.

In addition to offering a warm place to rest, the library also has a community “depot” where they offer cold weather gear, hygiene products, and food.

“We can’t offer those overnight hours when it is it’s coldest, however if we can provide some food which creates energy, you know in your body, and some layers, some blankets and some hygienic stuff then maybe we’re doing what our hours won’t let us do,” Deason said.

The ‘depot’ is entirely run on donations, according to Deason. She said they’re always accepting donations of shelf-stable food that doesn’t require cooking or can openers, hygiene products, and lightly used cold weather clothing.

The Community “Depot” at the library.

While a library’s primary role is to offer books and other media materials, the staff is also a great resource to the community.

“We’re here to help,” Deason said. “We’re a community center, we’re a place for all people and our job is to help the public.”

Deason also shared the details on a renovation that’s been going on at the library. She said the almost 70 year old library has gotten a bit of a facelift which includes brand new flooring throughout.

“The flooring throughout is completely new, artistic concrete” she said. Deason said the new flooring will be more durable than what was there before.

She said the Children’s Area has also been re-done. They’ve re-arranged bookshelves, added fresh paint, and relocated the children’s librarian to that area. Additionally, Deason says they made improvements to their rare-book room, and added a new archive room with local newspaper clippings dating back decades.

With the renovation wrapping up, Deason said they look forward to offering more services to the community.

You can find more warming centers offering a place to stop by and get out of the cold in Marshall County by clicking here.