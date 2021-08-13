Albertville kidnapping suspect arrested in Louisiana

A kidnapping suspect wanted in Albertville has been arrested.

Albertville Police said the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested Armando Garcia Morales in Louisiana.

Morales was wanted after forcing his way into a Horton Road home Wednesday morning, physically assaulting a woman, then kidnapping her 11-month-old child.

While officers were talking to the victim, Morales called her cell phone and told officers where to find the baby. The baby was found safe.

Investigators said the victim and Morales were in a relationship and share a child, but he is not the father of the baby who was kidnapped.

Later Wednesday, the victim was driving to a relative’s home for safety, when Morales rammed his vehicle into hers.