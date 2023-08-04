ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville Police Department (APD) has confiscated over 70 grams of meth over the last week with the help of multiple K-9 units.

APD’s K-9 Unit said the week has been “productive.” On Tuesday, Officer Angel and K-9 Titus helped the department confiscate 49 grams of meth.

Courtesy: Albertville K-9 Unit

On Wednesday, the unit said they were called in to assist the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a suspect. Officer Shelton and Knox successfully arrested the suspect after he was located by Officer Scott.

Later the same night, Officer Scott and K-9 Ace again assisted the sheriff’s office in confiscating 22.4 grams of methamphetamine, 1.8 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia items.

In total for the week, the unit helped confiscate 71.4 grams of meth, 1.8 grams of marijuana and help assist in the arrest of a suspect.

“Our pups and handlers putting in the work!” said APD in a social media post.

The K-9 Unit says they want to thank the community for trusting them to handle situations effectively and professionally.