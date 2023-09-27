ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A group of students and faculty at Albertville High School (AHS) gathered outside the school on Tuesday morning to pray for their classmate who was hit by a car while running last week.

Daniel Leija, an ‘exceptional’ cross-country and track athlete was struck Friday night while running on the walking trail crossing on Highway 69 at Sunset Drive in Guntersville, according to school officials.

A 17-year-old senior at AHS, Leija has received multiple awards during his athletic career, including Marshall County varsity boys’ cross-country champion.

The school’s Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a ‘Prayer at the Flagpole’ for Leija.

AHS Principal Jordan Phillips says a lot of people are showing their support as Daniel recovers.

“Daniel knows about all the support. He’s aware of everybody rallying behind him. The cross-country community and track community is a small, tight-knit community… We’ve received emails, messages, phone calls — everyone’s really praying for Daniel in his recovery.” AHS Principal Jordan Phillips

Leija has undergone multiple surgeries and is on the road to recovery.

In an interview with News 19 on Monday, his cross-country coach says the team is going to finish the rest of the cross-country season and hopes to see Leija back in an Albertville jersey during track season.