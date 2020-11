ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The City of Albertville hosted a wreath-laying ceremony on Veterans Day at Graham Park near the public library.

Councilman Ben McGowan was one of a few people in attendance as the event went on despite ongoing rain.

Library director Reagan Deason said with several things being cancelled because of COVID-19, she felt it was important to keep the tradition of honoring the military men and women that fought and continue to fight for our freedom by hosting a ceremony.