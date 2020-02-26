Albertville homeowner catches burglars at home, police say

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police say a homeowner caught two people in the act of burglarizing an Albertville home Tuesday night.

Albertville police said a homeowner arrived home in the 5000 block of Rose Road just after 9 p.m. Tuesday and found a white car behind their home. The homeowner blew the horn and Elizabeth Denise Andrews, 35, and Nathaniel Austin Benefield, 34, both ran out of the home into some nearby woods, police said.

The homeowner called police, who said they found the couple in the woods with the help of a K-9 unit.

Andrews and Benefield had taken a TV, electronics and clothing from the home, police said.

They were being held in the Albertville City Jail Wednesday. Bond had not been set because police said the investigation was ongoing.