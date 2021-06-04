Albertville Home Bakery celebrates national donut day

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- Is it doughnut or donut?

Either way, donut worry and be happy was the motto Friday because it was National Donut Day!

Whether you prefer the classic plain glazed, or go all out with sprinkles, donut day is all about sharing the love, especially for local businesses like Albertville Home Bakery and Coffee Shop.

The business is thanking customers for supporting them for the last 72 years by giving away a free donut to all of their customers.

“We love knowing our customers and seeing them on a daily basis, so national donut day is fun for us because it gives us a chance to kind of give them a little something special for supporting us all throughout the year,” said owner Nicole Landers.

It, like many other food businesses, struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic and are happy to celebrate National Donut Day since they missed out last year.

“It was a tough year and we’re still facing shortages of supplies. Grocery prices have increased astronomically. We’re having a hard time getting some of our ingredients and just products, in general. We’re used to being able to easily offer things we’re not able to offer right now just because of the struggles of getting things from our suppliers,” added Landers.