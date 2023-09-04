ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville High School student died Monday morning following a wreck on Alabama Highway 205, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says they were called to the scene of the single-vehicle wreck at approximately 7 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, the 16-year-old male was pronounced dead.

Albertville City Schools said 16-year-old Julius Jamear (JJ) Staten was a football player at Albertville High School and was a beloved student.

It is with heavy hearts today that we share the devastating news of a tragic car accident that occurred this morning involving one of our beloved students who was also a member of our football team. Our entire system is deeply saddened by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences and support to them. Our top priority is to ensure that all students and staff receive the support they need to cope with this tragic loss. Counselors and support services from multiple agencies and local churches will be available tomorrow at the high school to help our students and staff navigate through this challenging time. LifePoint Church has graciously opened its doors to provide support and assistance as well from 6-8 p.m. tonight. If any student needs to talk to someone, our dedicated Mental health Coordinator Kristi Rains can be reached at krains@albertk12.org. We will share additional information about memorial services and ways to support the family as details become available. Albertville City Schools

Albertville High School shared the following statement to their Facebook page regarding the loss of the student:

Please keep AHS in your thoughts and prayers today. AHS was notified this morning that we tragically lost one of our students in a vehicle accident. Due to student privacy we cannot release the name at this time. AHS will have multiple counselors on campus tomorrow for any student that may need help coping with such a tragedy. Albertville High School Facebook

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Staten family if you’d like to help with memorial service costs, click here.