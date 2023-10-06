ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For a lot of people, the sound of a drumline and marching band can take them right back to high school football games and pep rallies. The band plays an important role in getting students and fans excited and entertained.

Here in North Alabama, there are a lot of top-notch high school bands, and the Albertville High School Aggie Band is no exception.

If you have the pleasure of hearing the Aggie Band perform, pay close attention to how it starts.

You’ll notice each song starts off after a singular member of the drum line sets the tempo by tapping the others in. This school year, that big role is held by Albertville junior, Lisa Jones.

“I tap off the band, so you’ll hear taps on the drum or I’ll dut, so it kind of sets the tempo for the show or in parades,” Jones said.

Jones leads the snare drum section for the Albertville Aggie Band.

“It was definitely one of my goals when I decided to join the drumline,” she said. “So I was very excited to that I actually get to fulfill that role.”

Jones is also the first female center snare for the band in more than 30 years. She told News 19 that it took a lot of practice to get to where she is now.

“I took it seriously, I was like I actually enjoy this, I want to get better,” she said. “We would get these books and you would practice things out of it and so when I had free time I’d get out a metronome and just practice.”

Practice makes perfect for the Aggie Band, which has earned its fair share of awards over the years. If you walk into the current band room on campus, you can see trophy after trophy from band competitions over the years.

Jones told News 19 that in addition to making memories with her friends and bandmates, she enjoys putting on a show for the crowd at games, pep rallies, and parades.

“I think my favorite part is creating beautiful music that people can enjoy and that we can enjoy playing,” she said.

“There’s pieces that we play that we’re like ‘oh my gosh, I love this piece I want to play it again'” Jones said. “I think that’s one of the best parts of being in band,” she added.

The next home football game for the Albertville Aggies is on October 13th when the team takes on Grissom High School. You’ll be able to see the Aggie Band perform in full glory at halftime.

The Aggie Band is also currently practicing for the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California.