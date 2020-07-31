Albertville High School holding Friday night graduation ceremonies

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Graduates from Albertville High School will turn their tassels and throw their caps Friday night.

The question remains, though – will it be indoor or outdoor?

Albertville City Schools will make a decision and post it on social media no later than 6 p.m.

If the ceremony is outdoors, it will be held at Aggie Stadium. If the ceremony is forced to move indoors, it will held in the Albertville High Gym.

Each graduate was given three red tickets at graduation practice, which will be used from admission in the event the ceremony is held in the gym.

For those who can’t make it to the ceremony in-person, Albertville High will be streaming the ceremony online.

Regardless of the indoor/outdoor location, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m.