MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — To start off the new year North Alabama’s very own Albertville High School Aggie Band will take to the national spotlight in the 135th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.

The band of over 330 students will be many first-time Rose Parade marchers and first-time flyers. Marching in formation, the Aggie Band practiced one last time before heading to Pasadena.

It will be the third time Albertville High’s marching band has marched in the Rose Parade, previously taking part in the 2011 and 2018 parades. While it will be the student’s first time, their band director is no stranger to the Rose Parade. Band Director Taylor Cash has led the band through each performance and says the job has turned into a dream come true.

“When I was a child we watched the parade on television but never knew what it was from the band perspective, what that would be like once I became the band director,” Cash said. “You realize the Rose Parade is the granddaddy of them all truthfully so now its a realization of a big dream to be a part of this process with these kids.”

Owen Thibodaux, a senior in the band, says he’s glad he stuck with the band through hard times

“I have had times of doubt where I’m like maybe this isn’t the right thing for me, maybe this isn’t what I want to do but what really helped is how much the community supports the band and all of my friends saying hey man don’t give up where in this together,” he said.

The icing on the cake when the band returns home they’ll also be returning to a brand new 30,000-square-foot band facility.

The band’s director says they are able to make the journey for the parade thanks to the support of their community.