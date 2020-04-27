Albertville custodian named Cintas Custodian of the Year

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – An Albertville custodian has been named Cintas 2020 Custodian of the Year.

Howell Beasley, who works at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K was selected as the winner of the contest Monday.

In a Facebook post, Albertville City Schools congratulated Beasley on the award, saying “We are all so proud!”

In a previous story on WHNT News 19, Principal Beth Rigsby said Beasley goes above and beyond.

“He’s probably one of the people that all of the kids learn first outside of the classroom teacher because he’s all over. He’s a familiar face and a friendly face,” she said.