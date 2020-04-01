Albertville custodian competes for Custodian of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- One Albertville man is in the running for a national title: the Cintas Corporation 2020 Custodian of the Year.

Howell Beasley is in the top ten and needs votes to win the grand prize of $10,000.

Beasley, who is the only Alabamian in the running, woks at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K.

“I come in at six and clean bathrooms, gym, classrooms,” said Beasley. “Sweeping, mopping, dusting, clean windows, clean classrooms.”

He also does what he can to make the students happy.

“Play with the kids, walk with the kids, pay attention more to them than a lot of custodians would,” said Beasley.

“He’s probably one of the people that all of the kids learn first outside of the classroom teacher because he’s all over. He’s a familiar face and a friendly face,” said Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K principal Beth Rigsby.

Rigsby told WHNT News 19 that it’s Beasley’s hard work and generosity that proves he deserves the title of Custodian of the Year.

“He is just a joy for all of us. Every morning and every afternoon, he speaks to everyone by name including the kids and he’s always willing to help others and pitch in,” explained Rigsby.

Beasley has been a custodian at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K for 36 years.

“I always enjoy coming to work. I have probably almost 400 sick days built up, so I’m never out. I love my job. I love the people that I work with,” said Beasley.

If Beasley wins the title, he would get a $10,000 cash prize, $5,000 in CINTAS and Rubbermaid products for the school and a comprehensive training and development package from the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000.

Even if he doesn’t win, Howell said he is proud to be recognized and appreciated by his school district family.

“I feel very honored because I’m just a little country boy. I wouldn’t think I’d be picked,” said Beasley.

A person can vote here once a day until voting is closed on April 17, 2020.