ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — At a special called meeting Thursday morning, members of the Albertville Board of Education voted to accept the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English.

Dr. English wrote to the board saying, “Since I arrived in January of 2018, there have been accomplishments that we have achieved together and also hardships that we have overcome together. We have restructured from within our schools to provide a promising future for our students, expanded opportunities for all students, overcame a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, and invested in capital projects that will provide state-of-the-art programs and facilities for future generations of Aggies.”

He thanked the board for their support, vision, leadership and guidance throughout his time as superintendent.

“I have been presented with an opportunity to move closer to family and return to the state where my career as an administrator started in Georgia. I am excited for the next chapter and to see what God will reveal on those pages,” he added.

Dr. English had served as Albertville’s superintendent for six years and will continue his position until the end of June.

“Although my retirement here is near, we still have important and critical work to do in the weeks ahead, and I remain committed to finishing the year strong. I love what I do and the people I work with each and every day. I know how unique and special that is. I have been blessed. I look forward to seeing the great things happening in Albertville City Schools. Thank you, Albertville.”