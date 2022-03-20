ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Employees at Albertville City Schools will soon be able to access facilities at Sand Mountain Park for free thanks to a new partnership between the venue and the school system.

Beginning May 1, Albertville school system employees will receive a free individual Premier Membership to the park. If employees want to upgrade to a family membership, its costs $30 per month.

Dr. Boyd English, the school district’s superintendent, said he was proud to invest in the “health and well-being of our 600 employees.”

“The Albertville City School System recognizes our leadership role within the greater community,” said English. “Local community partnerships are central to who we are.”

“Happier, healthier educators ultimately means a better education experience for all,” English concluded.

Albertville City Schools currently serves more than 6,000 students from pre-K through 12th grade at six different schools.