Albertville City Schools release calendar for 2021-2022 school term

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville City Schools settled on a calendar option for the 2021-2022 school term.

According to the school system, this decision came after they received constructive dialogue from students, teachers, parents, and community members.

The selected calendar plan is now pending board approval after teachers and staff voted.

The school says they want to emphasize that August 4th-6th will be staggered days for ACS students.

ACS says the first full day for all students will be August 9th.

Below is the selected Calendar year:

School Term 2021-2022 (Albertville City Schools)