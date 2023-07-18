ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As the 2023-2024 school year approaches, the Albertville City School System is looking for a new superintendent.

After serving approximately six years, the district’s former superintendent Dr. Boyd English turned in his resignation letter back in May.

The Albertville City School System will welcome its students back from summer break on August 8, and a new superintendent is expected to be named shortly after.

The school system’s Board of Education (BOE) held a meeting Tuesday evening where they named five finalists in the superintendent search.

Attorney Taylor Brooks with Lanier Ford Law Firm helped the board facilitate the application process. Brooks says he received 13 applications, and the board narrowed it down to the five finalists.

The five finalists are Dr. John Barge, Dr. Bart Reeves, Dr. Robert Sims, Dr. Brian Thomas and Albertville interim superintendent Todd Watkins.

“I think these are five excellent finalists with great education experience. We have three candidates who served as superintendents, and all five of them have many years of experience as administrators with a wealth of experience in many different areas which would, I think, lend itself to lead the school system in a good manner,” said Brooks.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Interview dates haven’t been scheduled at this time, but Brooks says they will happen soon. The BOE will name the next superintendent at a meeting on Tuesday, August 15th.