Albertville City Schools moves to e-learning

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A northeast Alabama school system will be learning remotely through the end of the week.

Tuesday, Albertville City Schools said faculty, staff, and students will work from home starting Wednesday, January 19.

The change is due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 spikes, according to school officials.

As of Tuesday, the school system planned to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24. No changes to extra-curricular activities were planned during the remote learning period.