Albertville City Schools issues mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville City Schools has issued a mask requirement for all students, staff, and visitors.

Starting Thursday, August 12, everyone will need to wear a mask in all ACS school buildings. Masks will be required in the classroom and as students move from room to room.

Masks will not be required for teachers actively teaching more than three feet away from students, and students/staff will not be required to wear a mask while participating in the following activities:

Outdoor events

Athletics

Band

Show Choir

Theater

Eating or drinking

Principals at each school will have discretion to develop additional safety protocols to reduce the COVID-19 risk in their buildings.

Concerns or feedback from ACS parents, staff, students, can be directed to info@albertk12.org.

ACS officials said a full plan would be released by Thursday and the mask policy will be in effect until at least Sept. 3, at which time the policy will be reviewed and may be ended or extended.