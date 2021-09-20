Albertville City Schools extends mask requirement into October

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Students, faculty, staff of, and visitors to, Albertville City Schools will continue to be required to wear masks for the rest of September.

The school system announced Thursday that the mask requirement will remain in effect until Oct. 1.

School officials said they hope the continued downward trend in COVID-19 infections will allow them to adjust ACS’s COVID-19 strategy after fall break.

ACS’s guidelines during mandatory masking include:

Masks must be worn in classroom and transition settings

Teachers are not required to wear masks when teaching three feet or further from students

Masks are not required when students and staff are outside; participating in athletics, band, show chior, theater; or eating/drinking

Principals at each school have the discretion to develop additional precautionary measures to reduce the COVID-19 risk.

Feedback or questions can be sent to info@albertk12.org.