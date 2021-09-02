Albertville City Schools extends mask mandate

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Students, faculty, and staff in Albertville City Schools will need to mask up for at least two more weeks.

School officials announced Wednesday that the requirement will now be in effect until Friday, September 17, at which time it will be re-evaluated.

In a Facebook post, school officials stated they believe the mask mandate has allowed schools to remain fully in-person despite challenges related to the delta COVID-19 variant.

ACS joins Fort Payne as one of two schools that have extended pre-existing mask mandates during the fall term.