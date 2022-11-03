Albertville City School officials say they will release from class early on Thursday due to an “increasing number of flu cases.”

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Albertville City School officials say they will release from class early on Thursday due to an “increasing number of flu cases.”

School officials said Friday, November 4 will be a “Health-E Learning” day, adding that the early release will allow faculty and staff to sanitize all schools and campuses, and to prepare lesson plans for an E-Learning day with students.

Albertville Kindergarten & Pre-K and Albertville Intermediate School will both release on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Officials say Albertville Primary, Albertville Elementary, Albertville Middle School, and Albertville High School will release from classes at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

School leaders say that current attendance rates show a 15% absentee rate among their student body, saying that was a major red flag pushing them to take action in an effort to mitigate the number of flu cases.

Regular classes are expected to resume Monday, November 7.

For more details on all of the school’s scheduling, click here.