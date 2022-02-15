ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re the parent of a student enrolled in Albertville City Schools, you may be getting a knock at your door.

Three enrollment specialists are going door to door verifying student home addresses for enrollment. They won’t stay long; in fact, they do not even have to come inside.

A guardian just needs to have a piece of official mail on-hand to show the address matches up with what the school has on-record.

“If the people are not at home, then there will be a message left in an envelope and a business card with who to contact at that residence,” ACS Executive Director of Student Services Todd Watkins told News 19.

School leaders say this has been procedure for the last five years, but with recent years’ rapid growth, there’s a chance there may need to be some address updates.

“In the past few years, we’ve gone from 2,000 students to 5,000,” Watkins told News 19. “We have a lot of parents that may have moved locations… Phone numbers change, addresses change and we’ve had incidences where we cannot contact a guardian because the address is invalid.”

ACS has an open enrollment policy too, so it helps to keep track of how many students live in and out of the city limits.

“Roughly around 700 students are out of district currently,” Watkins told News 19.

Last year, a fee was put in place for those living outside of city limits, in an effort to balance what in-city families pay in property taxes.

“We have a unique situation where we are on Sand Mountain,” Watkins told News 19. “We have so many people who work inside the city, sometimes it’ll be more convenient for parents to bring students to the city that they work in.”

The fee is $800 per year for one student, $650 for two, and $500 for three or more; however, an upcoming March vote by the Board of Education would clarify who qualifies to pay those dues.

“If the board votes to revise the policy, anyone prior to June 30, 2021, would be grandfathered in from ever having to pay the enrollment fee,” Watkins told News 19.

The board is set to meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and they are expected to discuss the revision ahead of a March vote.