Albertville City Schools adding free Wi-Fi throughout the city

Northeast Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Saturday morning, Albertville City Schools announced Wi-Fi access is available throughout the city for families with internet issues.

Wi-Fi access points are located at:

  • Antioch Baptist Church Parking Lot – 130 First Street
  • Baltimore Avenue Church of God – 612 Baltimore Avenue
  • Cahill Church – 217 South Cahill Road
  • Head Street Trailer Park – located across from APS/AES Schools
  • Hosanna Christian Fellowship – 1276 Rose Road
  • Mt. Calvary Baptist Church – 201 Rose Road
  • Shady Oaks Trailer Park – 162 Lydia Drive
  • Trinity Tabernacle Church – 101 Floyd Drive
  • Whispering Oaks – 521 Mathis Mill Road

The access points are located on power poles and are inside white boxes with the Aggie A in black. To connect, look for “ACS Remote” in your computer’s Wi-Fi settings.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News