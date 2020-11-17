Albertville City Schools adding free Wi-Fi throughout the city

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Saturday morning, Albertville City Schools announced Wi-Fi access is available throughout the city for families with internet issues.
Wi-Fi access points are located at:
- Antioch Baptist Church Parking Lot – 130 First Street
- Baltimore Avenue Church of God – 612 Baltimore Avenue
- Cahill Church – 217 South Cahill Road
- Head Street Trailer Park – located across from APS/AES Schools
- Hosanna Christian Fellowship – 1276 Rose Road
- Mt. Calvary Baptist Church – 201 Rose Road
- Shady Oaks Trailer Park – 162 Lydia Drive
- Trinity Tabernacle Church – 101 Floyd Drive
- Whispering Oaks – 521 Mathis Mill Road
The access points are located on power poles and are inside white boxes with the Aggie A in black. To connect, look for “ACS Remote” in your computer’s Wi-Fi settings.