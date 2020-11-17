Albertville City Schools adding free Wi-Fi throughout the city

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Saturday morning, Albertville City Schools announced Wi-Fi access is available throughout the city for families with internet issues.

Wi-Fi access points are located at:

Antioch Baptist Church Parking Lot – 130 First Street

Baltimore Avenue Church of God – 612 Baltimore Avenue

Cahill Church – 217 South Cahill Road

Head Street Trailer Park – located across from APS/AES Schools

Hosanna Christian Fellowship – 1276 Rose Road

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church – 201 Rose Road

Shady Oaks Trailer Park – 162 Lydia Drive

Trinity Tabernacle Church – 101 Floyd Drive

Whispering Oaks – 521 Mathis Mill Road

The access points are located on power poles and are inside white boxes with the Aggie A in black. To connect, look for “ACS Remote” in your computer’s Wi-Fi settings.