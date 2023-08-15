ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville City School System (ACSS) announced Tuesday they’ve selected a new superintendent.

Dr. Bart Reeves will now serve as superintendent of Albertville City Schools.

Reeves has served as the the assistant executive director for the Alabama Association of School Boards. He has formerly served as superintendent of Satsuma City Schools and superintendent of Jackson County Schools. Reeves has also served as a principal for Jasper City Schools and an assistant principal and teacher for Guntersville City Schools.

He will take over for Dr. Boyd English who turned in his resignation letter back in May after serving approximately six years.

The school system’s Board of Education (BOE) held a meeting on July 18, where they named five finalists in the superintendent search. The five finalists were Dr. John Barge, Dr. Bart Reeves, Dr. Robert Sims, Dr. Brian Thomas and Albertville interim superintendent Todd Watkins.

Over the last several weeks, candidates took part in intensive interviews, which were open to the public.

Attorney Taylor Brooks with Lanier Ford Law Firm helped the board facilitate the application process. Brooks says he received 13 applications, and the board narrowed it down to the five finalists.