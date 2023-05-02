ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville City School District has put brand new audio systems in each of their schools that officials say will contribute to increasing school safety efforts.

Teachers wear the audio devices during their classes and not only will it work to improve school safety measures, but will also be multi-purpose.

Kasey Wood is a school teacher at Albertville Intermediate School and she says the device has played a huge role in her classroom.

“The audio enhancement has been a very integral part of our daily classroom operations,” Wood told News 19.

Programmed within the devices is the Signal Alert for Education which enables Albertville teachers to communicate with administrators and first responders in seconds.

In the event of an emergency or incident, educators like Wood believe the device could go a long way with its ability to more quickly communicate.

“That three seconds, just that alert signaling the office, the administration, that there might be a possible issue in the classroom and them being able to respond promptly to it, it’s just a big peace of mind,” Wood said.

Students like Addison Simpson at Albertville Intermediate School say the audio enhancement device has indeed provided a better learning experience.

“It’s not just fun, it’s also just like futuristic and better. It’s very good and engaging and then you can hear the teachers better of course,” Simpson said.

The Albertville School District says improving school safety is a continued effort and these audio devices will go toward enhancing those efforts by enabling teachers to more easily communicate.