ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Albertville Chamber of Commerce invites you to dodge, duck, dip and dive at the 2023 dodgeball tournament!

The city will be hosting its Downtown Block Party “Vol. 1” on Saturday, April 15.

Registration was $100 per team of ten, and half the funds will go to the winner and the other half will go to charity.

If you would prefer to watch, there will be an assortment of vendors, games and many local shops and eateries will be open.

According to Emily-Grace Bozarth, the event will be held in the heart of downtown in the new MTN entertainment district (Mingle Together Now), providing easy access!

In the coming months, the Albertville Chamber will host several other area events. These include:

June 3 rd – Made on the Mountain Fest, which is the Chamber’s first festival

– Made on the Mountain Fest, which is the Chamber’s first festival July 15 th – Block Party Vol. 2: Car Show & Touch a Truck

– Block Party Vol. 2: Car Show & Touch a Truck July 27 th – Countywide legislative update in Arab, partnering with the Marshall County Chambers

– Countywide legislative update in Arab, partnering with the Marshall County Chambers September 29th– Block Party Vol. 3: Friday Night Lights, which will be tailgate-themed

The block party is free to attend and will be hosted from 4-9 p.m. at the Albertville Chamber, located at 316 Sand Mountain Drive.