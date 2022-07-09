BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County organization and a local library are teaming up to offer job assistance for those in the area.

The Albertville Career Center, in coordination with the Boaz Public Library, will host a pair of job outreach events on July 12 and July 26, both from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library.

The events will offer help with job searches, online applications, resumes, and both financial aid and training.

To learn more about the upcoming events, call Rhonda Dyer at 256-878-3031, ext. 850312.