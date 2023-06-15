ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville Eagle Scout Candidate is doing his part to help properly retire American Flags.

Grant Fox of Boy Scout Troop 4071 said he and his troop have set up two flag retirement boxes in Albertville as a part of his eagle scout project.

“When you become an eagle scout, you have a service project where you lead a group of people to do something that will better the community,” Fox said.

Fox told News 19 that the idea came to him after ‘a little looking around’. He noticed that while Boaz and Guntersville had boxes for American Flags in need of retirement, Albertville didn’t and he decided it was time to change that.

The eagle scout candidate said that the boxes are not just meant to be a receptacle for flags that are ready for retirement, but are also meant to help educate people on how to properly retire and dispose of flags.

“It kinda teaches the community a little more about it, and it helps them out by giving them a place that they know they can drop them off so they can be safe with us,” Fox said.

As an important national symbol, American Flags are generally retired through special ceremonies done by boy scout troops, Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters or even police and fire departments.

The troop usually holds ceremonies once or twice a year, according to Fox. He added the significance of the ceremony is all about respect.