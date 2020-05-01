Albertville boutique reopens during “safer at home” order

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – May 1, 2020 is the first day for retailers across the Tennessee Valley to open after Governor Kay Ivey’s stay at home order was lifted. But things still will not be business as usual just yet.

Lolita Cornelius re-opened Vogue to Vintage Boutique in Albertville Friday. She told WHNT News 19 that she closed the shop on March 19 after seeing less and less foot traffic. “I think the scare was out there a little bit then,” said Cornelius.

Being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy.

“It’s hit hard. We had Easter, graduation, awards banquets, Mother’s Day. This is one of our busiest times of the year, so it’s hurt,” explained Cornelius.

She knows business may still be slow as shoppers remain cautious of novel coronavirus.

“In a month or so, I think it’ll get back when people go on vacation, they’ll need clothing. They may not need it, but they’ll want it for vacation. It will be a little slow but I have faith,” added Cornelius.

“I have been so waiting for this one to open up. I love this store,” said Albertville resident Lily de Leon.

De Leon is a regular ar Vogue to Vintage Boutique.

She joked that she has spent a lot of money during the COVID-19 crisis trying to support local businesses and restaurants.

“I feel like it’s really important to support the small businesses. And if we need to wear masks, that’s fine, whatever we need to be safe. But our community depends on these small businesses,” said de Leon.

Cornelius set up a self-cleaning station set up by the front door for anyone who wants to sanitize before or after coming into the store, with sanitizing wipes and masks.

She and her employees will also be doing deep cleaning after hours.

“We’ll go through and wipe down all the counters, go through and clean all the racks and so forth. And then as we have new inventory coming in, we’ll make sure it’s cleaned and we go through a steaming process anyway,” explained Cornelius.

Under Gov. Ivey’s “safer at home” order” she is also limiting the number of shoppers to five or less at a time.