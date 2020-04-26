Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center temporarily closing Monday, April 27

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Sunday is your last chance for a few weeks to drop off your recycling at the Albertville Boaz Recycling Center.

Bins will be outside all weekend, but come Monday morning, they’ll be taken inside. The center is closing on Monday in order to comply with Governor Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order as the number of positive COVID-19 cases goes up in Marshall County. Many of the items recycled are turned into paper products, which are at a premium right now, but now that the numbers have gone up dramatically in the area, plant managers are more concerned.

“We’re having to handle the fresh material coming in every day and even though we’re trying to protect ourselves with the gloves and everything, it still holds on to material for several days,” explained Jeannie Courington. “So we felt like we should do our part in trying to be safe and promote safety of our citizens.”

The center will be closed until May 11. Entrances will be closed at 7 a.m. Monday, so drop off your items before then and grab some extra bags so you can keep recycling while it is closed.