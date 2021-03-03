Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center takes over curbside pick-up

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center will soon be taking over curbside recycling efforts in the city limits of Albertville.

Republic Services, which also manages solid waste pickup, had been picking up recyclables bi-weekly.

However, by the end of the month, the local recycling center will begin picking cans up every week.

Residents taking part in the curbside recycling program will get some blue bags to put recyclables in and some best practice tips.

“Without recycling we’re going to have to continue using the virgin materials, which is going to continue to deplete your trees and deplete your oil sources and everything, so recycling takes that product, rebuilds it. it may not go back into the product you bought but it can go into something else,” said Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center Executive Director Jeannie Courington.

