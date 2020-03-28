Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center remains open for drop-offs only

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has ordered the closure of different types of businesses in hopes of combatting the COVID-19 outbreak Friday morning. Businesses such as nail salons, day spas, gyms and concert venues must close until April 17.

But recycling centers are considered essential and are not being told to shut down.

The Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center is now only taking drop off items. Workers will not come to a vehicle to help get stuff out.

They are also putting a date label on each bin of recyclables and waiting a few days to sort the items, so that if there are any virus-contaminated items in there, it has time to die off. Workers are wearing gloves and practicing social distancing.

Executive Director Jeannie Courington told WHNT News 19 Friday that she was surprised at how many people are bringing recyclables by. She compared it to the traffic they usually get right after Christmas.

Courington would like to remind everybody that the recycling center is not a dump site. They do not want your trash.

Because workers sort the items by hand, they request that each item, such as soda cans and milk jugs, be rinsed off. Soiled napkins and tissues should not be placed in recycling.