MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for a man last seen in January.

Albertville Police (APD) said James Edward McKinney, 61, was reportedly last seen by friends and family members on January 23.

Authorities described McKinney as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 190 lbs, with gray hair and green eyes. McKinney was last seen driving a silver 2001 Chevrolet Blazer.

If you have any information about where McKinney is located, contact the Albertville Police at (256) 878-1212.