SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — The variety of items that flow through Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro is, in one word, wide. From clothes, cameras, shoes, and computers – all things that were lost or unclaimed through airport travel.

One item commonly making its way through the store – glasses. Tens of thousands of pairs of them every year, store owners say.

On Friday, March 25, in their annual commitment to Lions Club International, Unclaimed Baggage says they will donate thousands of pairs of glasses to chapters in need.

Lions Club International has helped countless people since 1925 in the fight against vision impairment and blindness. Unclaimed Baggage’s nonprofit organization, Reclaimed for Good, has partnered with LCI for the past 30 years, donating nearly 1.2 million pairs of glasses – making them the largest donor.

Over 70 large boxes of eyewear will be donated in a presentation at 3509 South Broad Street in Scottsboro. The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.