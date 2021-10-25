Alabama State Rep. Kerry Rich will not seek re-election after 20 years in government

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama State Rep. Kerry Rich is calling it quits.

Rep. Kerry Rich (R-Albertville), a long-time member of the Alabama House of Representatives, announced Monday that he will not seek a sixth term in office and will retire at the end of the current term in 2022.

The first locally elected Republican ever to take office in Marshall County, Rich made the announcement that he is also retiring from politics altogether.

“I’ve had mixed emotions about whether to run for re-election or not run for re-election but I have just decided that its time and there’s some things that I want to be able to do,” Rich said. “If the good Lord will bless me with good health a few years longer, I hope I can do those things.”

The one-time legislator for former Alabama governor Fob James admitted that it was a hard decision after two decades of service. But he is proud of all he accomplished during his tenure. Most notably his sponsorship of the Alabama voter ID Law, a reform of the state’s election process that combats voter fraud.

‘It’s probably the most important election law that has passed in a number of years and has probably done more to do away with voter fraud than anything that has been done,” Rich said. “So, I’m very proud of that.”

Alabama state Sen. Clay Scofield says that he learned more from Rich than anyone else in District.

“His district in Marshall County, and DeKalb County and the entire state is better off because of his service,” said Scofield.

Rich says he will remain active during his retirement. He said will will learn to fly fish and enjoy skiing with his family in the western part of the United States.