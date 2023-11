GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Police say a portion of Alabama Highway 227 is shut down after a wreck this afternoon.

According to the Guntersville Police Department (GPD), the wreck happened at the intersection of Al 227 and Morrow Street near Tucker Milling. GPD originally posted on social media about the wreck at 6:02 p.m.

The department said the roadway is closed until further notice.

Guntersville police asked that residents avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.