HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WHNT) — One local family is rebuilding after a fire that may have been caused by severe weather last week.

Dustin Davis is a volunteer firefighter.

He has seen others lose their homes and rebuild after damage–but he was not prepared when it happened to him.

On Nov. 30th, a fire erupted at the Davis residence in Hollywood Alabama. No one was home at the time, but the house was destroyed.

The official cause of the fire is still unknown but some local officials think the fire may have been related to severe weather that blew through the Tennessee Valley last Wednesday.

Davis said he started the day trying to get his son ready for an operation he had scheduled that day.

“My son was having a surgery operation,” he said, “So I was trying to get the day started so we could get down there for that. I left the house and 10 minutes after four, I had a neighbor contacting me saying my house was on fire.”

Dustin and his family are currently staying with other relatives but are asking for help in rebuilding their home.

The link to the family’s GoFundme is attached here.