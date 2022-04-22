FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Get ready to play some “Mountain Music” and enjoy the “Dixieland Delight” at the 2022 Alabama Fan Appreciation Days in Fort Payne!

This year’s events will be held from June 16 to June 19. Ticket sales began on Friday, April 22.

The Alabama Fan Club, located near downtown Fort Payne, announced the schedules for each. individual day via Facebook. This year’s schedule include:

Thursday, June 16

Teddy Gentry’s Singing with the Stars Talent Contest

Location: Northeast Alabama Community College, NACC Theatre, located at 138 Alabama Highway 35 in Rainsville, Ala.

Northeast Alabama Community College, NACC Theatre, located at 138 Alabama Highway 35 in Rainsville, Ala. Time: 7 p.m.

Advance tickets are available for $10 by calling 256-997-9700. Tickets on the day-of-show are $15 for adults or $5 for children under 12. All proceeds will benefit The Children’s Advocacy Center.

Friday, June 17

The Fans Songwriters Showcase Spectacular

Location: Northeast Alabama Community College, NACC Theatre, located at 138 Alabama Highway 35 in Rainsville, Ala.

Northeast Alabama Community College, NACC Theatre, located at 138 Alabama Highway 35 in Rainsville, Ala. Time: 7 p.m.

This event, featuring some of the biggest songwriters in America, is available to attend at $64 per ticket. Tickets are available online here or visit nacc.edu and click the “Fans Songwriters Showcase” banner. All sales will benefit the June Jam Foundation.

Saturday, June 18

Fan Appreciation Concert

Location: Fan Club & Museum, located at 101 Glenn Blvd. SW in Fort Payne, Ala.

Fan Club & Museum, located at 101 Glenn Blvd. SW in Fort Payne, Ala. Time: 7 p.m.

This event is only available to members of the Alabama Fan Club. If you are a fan club member, tickets are available by calling 256-845-1646. There are a very limited number of tickets available. VIP tickets are $125 and fan tickets are $75. All proceeds will benefit operations at the Alabama Museum.

Sunday, June 19

Randy’s Fandemonium on the Farm

Location: 553 Randy Owen Dr. NE in Fort Payne, Ala.

553 Randy Owen Dr. NE in Fort Payne, Ala. Time: Gates open at 10 a.m.

The weekend’s final event begins with gates opening at 10 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m. while supplies last. A $20 donation to the St. Jude Hospital is suggested. All guest bags will be checked before entering the area.

The Facebook post stated there will be a later update on how you can participate and directly donate to The Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation for Neurological Disorders.

Alabama, which was originally named Wild Country, was founded in 1969 in Fort Payne. The group is comprised of Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and Jeff Cook. Since their start, the band has earned almost 30 number-one hits, seven multi-platinum albums, and several CMA and Grammy Awards.

For more on Alabama and the upcoming Fan Appreciation Days, visit thealabamaband.com.