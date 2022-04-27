MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Resurfacing has begun on a five and a half-mile stretch of Alabama 69 from Arab in Marshall County through Joppa in Cullman County.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said drivers need to be aware while traveling along AL 69 from U.S 231 to AL 67 for the next two to three months as crews repave the road.

There will be single-lane closures with two-way traffic controlled by a pilot car Mondays through Saturdays. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and stop and to expect delays while the $2,269,923 project continues.

ALDOT has restricted the work hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the area around Arab Junior High School to help prevent a major impact on school traffic.

The smaller resurfacing project to repave AL 69 from U.S. 231 north to Main Street and then to the intersection of Guntersville Road in Arab is expected to start in late spring or early summer.