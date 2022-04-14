(WHNT) — There are cases of E. coli and Rotavirus under investigation in Northeast Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

ADPH told News 19 the department was investigating four cases of E. coli and two cases of Rotavirus in young children in Northeast Alabama.

The kind of E. coli detected in the area is labeled O157:H7, and all people are susceptible. ADPH stressed that the most vulnerable to infection with the germ are very young children and the elderly. Those two groups are more likely develop severe illness and kidney issues.

ADPH said it regularly investigates clusters and outbreaks of diseases like E. coli and Rotavirus.

The main symptoms of E. coli can include stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. Less common symptoms include a fever up to 101 degrees Fahrenheit.

ADPH said most people improve 5-7 days after infection.

To reduce the risk of contracting E. coli and other gastrointestinal diseases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says to:

Wash your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom or changing diapers, before preparing or eating food

Wash your hands after contact with animals or their environments

Cook meats thoroughly

Avoid raw milk, unpasteurized dairy or juices

Avoid swallowing water when swimming in lakes, ponds, streams, or pools

Prevent cross contamination when cooking by washing hands, counters, cutting boards, and utensils

To learn more about how to prevent an E. coli infection or food safety guidelines, visit cdc.gov.