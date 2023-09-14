GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) has introduced a bill to name a Guntersville VA Clinic after a Marshall County native and ‘American hero.’

Aderholt introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday to name the clinic after Marshall County native Colonel Ola Lee Mize who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Mize received the Medal of Honor for his service as a sergeant with Company K of the 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Division in the Korean War. After his service in Korea, Mize joined the special forces and completed three tours in Vietnam before retiring as a Colonel in 1981.

Aderholt’s bill, if passed, will name the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) community-based clinic in Guntersville the “Colonel Ola Lee Mize Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic.” The congressman said Mize was a hero who embodied American principles.

“I am proud to introduce to the House of Representatives legislation that honors an American hero from Marshall County, Alabama,” Aderholt said. “COL Mize embodied the long-standing American principles of service to country, dedication to family, and commitment to hard work.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville said he plans to introduce a companion bill in the Senate in support of the naming.

“Colonel Ola Lee Mize was a true patriot who embodied the American ideals of courage, selflessness, and honor,” said Senator Tuberville. “He devoted his entire life to putting country ahead of self, and showed true bravery in the face of danger time and again. Alabama is proud to call him one of our own, and it is an honor to pay tribute to his legacy by naming the Guntersville VA facility in his honor.”

Aderholt’s bill is supported by the entire Alabama Delegation, and support from the Alabama chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans.