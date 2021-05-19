Aderholt announces grant for Marshall County Mobile Visitors Center

Ranking member Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., speaks as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears before a House Appropriations subcommittee on budget on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) has announced a $59,000 grant for a new mobile visitors center in Marshall County.

The grant, which comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission, was awarded to Marshall County Tourism and Sports (MCTS), formerly known as the Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“I’m excited to announce this grant to Marshall County Tourism and Sports,” said Aderholt in a statement. “Marshall County has always been a tourist draw with Lake Guntersville and the surrounding area sometimes being called ‘The Playground of the South.'”

According to explorelakeguntersville.com, the areas surrounding the Marshall County Tourism and Sports provide its “own unique blend of southern charm and small town atmosphere.” The organization covers the entire county but noted the sights found in the cities of Albertville, Arab, Boaz, Grant, and Guntersville.

“This new mobile visitors center will allow even more people outside the area know about this area of the 4th Congressional District,” continued Aderholt. “I’m proud to advance this type funding in Congress.”

