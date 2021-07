ADAMSBURG, Ala. — David Evett, Chief of the Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, passed away on Friday.

“Please keep the men and women of the DeKalb County Volunteer Fire Association and Chief David Evett’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” said the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) in a Facebook post.

The DeKalb County Coroner confirmed that Evett did pass away at the hospital, but did not provide further details.