ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville City School System is looking to create a technical education hub for students in its district. A special board of education meeting was held Tuesday evening to review a proposal for a career tech magnet school.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the school board voted unanimously to take a vote at their next school board meeting regarding plans to add a career and technical education magnet school to the district.

The proposal under consideration involves converting the career tech facility into a separate high school. School officials say the Albertville Magnet Academy would offer educational and financial benefits for students.

“This is a huge decision,” Albertville City School System Superintendent Dr. Bart Reeves said. “This is a very significant decision. We’re slowing playing it to a certain extent and giving our stakeholders time to think about it and talk about it. That’s what tonight is about.”

School leaders held a public input meeting last month, giving people an opportunity to learn more about the proposed school. Reeves says they received a lot of feedback.

“No concerns. We have received a lot of positive feedback. We probably had 50-60 in attendance, so it was a really good meeting,” Reeves added.

If the district votes yes on the proposed magnet school, students who attend will still have access to the resources other students in the school system have – such as extracurricular programs.

Reeves is encouraging anyone with questions on the proposal to check out the school’s website or reach out to district officials.

The Albertville Magnet Academy will be included on the agenda for a vote at the school board’s January 16 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m..