DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Collinsville Fire Department has responded to an accident that has affected electrical services in the area.

Power to the main entrance of Koch Foods and the plant has been impacted due to a wreck on County Road 30, according to the DeKalb County EMA.

Traffic is being routed to County Road 51, and the affected area will remain closed until the wreck is cleared.

The EMA said there is not a clear timeline of when the wreck will be cleared or power restored.